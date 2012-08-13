FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chefs' Warehouse buys meat and sea food supplier for $54.3 mln
August 13, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Chefs' Warehouse buys meat and sea food supplier for $54.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chefs’ Warehouse Inc said it has acquired meat and sea food supplier Michael’s Finer Meats LLC to expand its business in the Midwest region.

Chefs’ Warehouse, which distributes specialty food products to restaurants, country clubs, hotels, caterers and stores, paid $54.3 million including debt to Michael’s shareholders, the company said in a statement.

Ridgefield, Connecticut-based Chefs’ Warehouse expects Michael’s to add about 6 to 8 cents per share to its annual profit after it is fully integrated. The deal is not expected to contribute significantly to 2012 results, it added.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse closed at $14.42 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

