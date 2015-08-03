Chegg revenue rises on strong demand for etextbooks

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chegg Inc, which rents out textbooks and provides other student services, reported a near 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to rising demand for its etextbooks and other digital learning services.

The company has been shifting away from its investment-heavy print business and towards its digital business, which provides etextbooks and services to connect students with educational institutions.

Chegg, which also sells and rents print textbooks, partners with book distributor Ingram Content Group to grow its digital business, which has steadily been becoming a bigger revenue contributor.

Revenue from Chegg’s digital business rose 62 percent to $30.2 million in the second quarter ended June 30, accounting for 45 percent of total revenue. The business accounted for 30 percent of revenue in 2014, up from 21 percent in 2013.

The company’s total net revenue rose to $67.1 million from $64.5 million in the second quarter, helped also by the addition of 200,000 customers.

However Chegg’s investments pushed up operating expenses 14 percent to $40.5 million in the quarter, leading the company from a gross profit to a net loss.

Net loss widened to $10.1 million, or 12 cents per share, from $8.2 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Up to Monday’s close of $8.60, the company’s shares have gained about 24 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)