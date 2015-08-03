UPDATE 1-Chegg cuts revenue forecast due to shift to etextbook model

(Adds forecast, analyst estimates, executive comment, shares)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chegg Inc, which rents out textbooks and provides other student services, cut its full-year revenue forecast as it focuses on completely shifting its business to offering only etextbooks and other digital services by the end of next year.

Chegg’s shares fell 6 percent in extended trading on Monday after the company also posted a wider second-quarter loss as operating expenses rose amid the shift from its cost-heavy business of offering printed textbooks.

The company cut its revenue forecast to $295-$310 million for year ended Dec. 31 from $300-$315 million. But Chief Executive Dan Rosensweig said the shift would make Chegg cash flow positive for the first time ever this year.

“I think people are confused by our guidance for the second half of the year,” Rosensweig told Reuters. “It (forecast) looks like its coming down a little bit because we’re shifting print to digital faster,” which is a commission-based business.

Chegg partners with book distributor Ingram Content Group to grow its digital business, which has steadily been becoming a bigger revenue contributor.

Revenue from Chegg’s digital business rose 62 percent to $30.2 million in the second quarter ended June 30, accounting for 45 percent of total revenue. The business accounted for 30 percent of revenue in 2014, up from 21 percent in 2013.

Rosensweig said Chegg was “slightly ahead” of its plan to complete the shift by the end of 2016 at the latest, which will save Chegg over $100 million a year in working capital.

The company’s total net revenue rose to $67.1 million from $64.5 million in the second quarter, helped also by the addition of 200,000 customers.

However Chegg’s investments pushed up operating expenses 14 percent to $40.5 million in the quarter, leading the company from a gross profit to a net loss.

Net loss widened to $10.1 million, or 12 cents per share, from $8.2 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s shares were down 5.8 percent at $8.10 in trading after the bell. Up to Monday’s close of $8.60, the shares had gained about 24 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)