SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Cheil Industries Inc, the de facto holding firm of Samsung Group , said on Thursday that it will buy back 440 billion won ($378.72 million) worth of its own shares to boost shareholder value.

Cheil, in a regulatory filing, said it is buying back 2.5 million common shares. ($1 = 1,161.8000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)