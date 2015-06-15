Cheil Industries shares fall on Samsung C&T takeover uncertainty

SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Cheil Industries Inc , de facto holding company of South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group, fell sharply on uncertainty over whether its $8 billion all-stock takeover bid for Samsung C&T Corp can succeed.

Cheil shares were down 6.3 percent as of 0039 GMT on Monday, compared with a 0.2 percent fall for the broader market.

Opposition to the deal by U.S activist hedge fund Elliott, a Samsung C&T shareholder that calls Cheil’s offer unfair, has raised questions about whether enough of C&T’s shareholders will vote in favour of the deal.