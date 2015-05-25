FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung's Cheil Industries to merge with affiliate Samsung C&T
May 25, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Samsung's Cheil Industries to merge with affiliate Samsung C&T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Samsung Group’s de facto holding company Cheil Industries Inc said on Tueday it will merge with affiliate Samsung C&T Corp by September.

Cheil Industries said in a statement that the two companies seek to create synergy by combining their construction businesses, while builder Samsung C&T’s global network will help Cheil develop its fashion, resort and catering businesses.

The two companies currently hold key positions in Samsung Group’s holding structure.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

