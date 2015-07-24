Cheil Industries shares rise on plan to buy back own shares

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Cheil Industries Inc shares opened higher on Friday, after the firm said late Thursday it planned to buy back 440 billion won ($379 million) worth of its own stock to boost shareholder value.

Cheil Industries rose 2.3 percent to 176,500 won as of 0001 GMT.

Samsung C&T Corp, which will merge with Cheil Industries, also gained 1.4 percent to 59,900 won. Shares of Cheil and C&T have been moving in tandem since shareholders approved the merger last week.

Cheil’s buyback will help keep C&T’s share price above the put-back option price of 57,234 won, analysts say. The $8 billion all-stock deal could still collapse if total put-back option requests from shareholders exceed 1.5 trillion won. ($1 = 1,161.2900 won) (Reporting by Yeawon Choi)