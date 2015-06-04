FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung C&T, Cheil shares jump after U.S. fund criticises proposed takeover
June 4, 2015

Samsung C&T, Cheil shares jump after U.S. fund criticises proposed takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Samsung C&T Corp shares opened up more than 9 percent, after a U.S.-based hedge fund said it took a stake in C&T and criticised an all-stock takeover offer from Cheil Industries Inc as unfair.

Shares in Cheil Industries also opened up 7.7 percent after Elliott said Cheil’s proposed 8.9 trillion won ($8.04 billion) offer “significantly undervalues” Samsung C&T and was not in the best interests of Samsung C&T shareholders. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

