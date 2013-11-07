FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cheil Industries to invest $1.7 bln in electronics materials
November 7, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

Cheil Industries to invest $1.7 bln in electronics materials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cheil Industries Inc, an affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said on Thursday it plans to spend 1.8 trillion won ($1.70 billion) on its electronics materials business over the next three years.

Investment areas include organic light-emitting diodes (OLED), flat-screen film and materials used in rechargeable batteries, Cheil Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The company, which in September said it will sell its fashion business to unlisted affiliate Samsung Everland, also said OLED revenue would reach about 100 billion won in 2014.

$1 = 1060.9500 Korean won Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing

