October 27, 2016 / 12:30 AM / 10 months ago

Samsung Electronics to lift stake in Cheil Worldwide for $235 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it is buying 267.5 billion won ($235 million) worth of shares in Cheil Worldwide Inc from Samsung C&T Corp.

Samsung Electronics said in a regulatory filing it aims to boost strategic ties with Cheil - an advertising arm of Samsung Group that counts the world's top smartphone maker as key client.

Samsung Electronics's stake in Cheil will rise to 25.24 percent following the acquisition. Samsung C&T is selling its entire stake in Cheil through the transaction.

$1 = 1,137.9000 won Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
