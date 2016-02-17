FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cheil Worldwide says shareholder in talks with global agencies on cooperation
#Advertising/Marketing
February 17, 2016 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

Cheil Worldwide says shareholder in talks with global agencies on cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Cheil Worldwide Inc, an advertising agency arm of South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group, said on Wednesday that its key shareholder is in talks with global agencies on various types of cooperation.

Cheil, in a regulatory filing, did not name the shareholder and said the talks had so far not led to any concrete results. Various Samsung firms including Samsung C&T Corp and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd collectively control around 28.6 percent in the advertising agency.

South Korea’s Hankyoreh newspaper reported late Tuesday that Samsung Group is seeking to divest from Cheil, citing unnamed sources. A Samsung Group spokesman declined to comment on the report on Wednesday. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

