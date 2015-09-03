FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chelsea ties up with India's Wipro in digital, fan engagement drive
September 3, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Chelsea ties up with India's Wipro in digital, fan engagement drive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Reigning English Premier League champions Chelsea FC will team up with Indian IT services group Wipro Ltd to help improve its digital media strategy, the two said a day after rival Manchester United made a similar announcement.

Wipro will work to improve fan engagement on game days and at other times and Chelsea Managing director Christian Purslow said the deal could also help the club build on its popularity in India, “where we have over 50 million passionate supporters and where there is great potential to further our fan base”.

No financial details were given.

On Wednesday Manchester United said it signed a partnership deal with Indian IT firm HCL Technologies to improve its website and app, helping design and build digital platforms capable of better engaging with fans.

Indian IT companies have been investing heavily in building their digital services abilities, leaning on technologies like cloud computing, social media and mobile phones as their clients move towards these platforms. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by David Holmes)

