U.S. advisory panel backs approval for Chelsea drug Northera

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended on Tuesday that the agency approve a drug for a rare type of low blood pressure made by Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd.

The panel voted 16 to 1 that the drug, Northera, should be approved. It is designed to treat neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (NOH), a rare, chronic type of low blood pressure that occurs on standing and is associated with certain neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington. Editing by Andre Grenon)