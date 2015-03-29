FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ChemChina chairman: Counterbid for Pirelli will hurt investors
#Market News
March 29, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

ChemChina chairman: Counterbid for Pirelli will hurt investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - The chairman of China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) warned on Sunday that a counter-bid for Italy’s Pirelli will hurt its investors and long-term strategy after his firm agreed to acquire the world’s fifth-largest tyre maker.

Ren Jianxin told reporters on Sunday that he hopes to relist Pirelli in Italy.

State-owned ChemChina is to buy Pirelli in a deal worth more than 7 billion euros that will put the Italian industrial icon in Chinese hands. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Matthew Miller, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Michael Perry)

