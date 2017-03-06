FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
CORRECTED-China has not received ChemChina application for Syngenta deal -former minister
#Corrections News
March 6, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-China has not received ChemChina application for Syngenta deal -former minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correcting to show Gao has retired not is retiring in 1st and 3rd paragraphs)

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry has not received an application from ChemChina seeking approval for its planned $43 billion takeover of Syngenta , Gao Hucheng, who recently retired as commerce minister, said on Monday.

The government will only start the process of considering any application from ChemChina after other regulatory steps in other countries are complete, he said on the sidelines of China's annual parliament meeting.

The government announced less than two weeks ago that Gao retired and was replaced by his vice commerce minister Zhong Shan. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

