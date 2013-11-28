German chemical workers demand 5.5 pct wage hike

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Workers at German chemical businesses should get a 5.5 percent pay rise, the union for chemicals, mining and energy said on Thursday, citing improving business conditions.

“The business cycle is on the rise,” the IG BCE union said.

Collective bargaining for 550,000 chemical workers in Germany will begin in December, it added.

The industry’s employers association BAVC rejected the demands, saying that such a raise was “far from” realistic.

The largest German chemical companies are BASF, Evonik, Bayer and Lanxess. Major foreign producers also run sites in Germany, which is Europe’s largest chemical producing nation. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)