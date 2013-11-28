FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German chemical workers demand 5.5 pct wage hike
November 28, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

German chemical workers demand 5.5 pct wage hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Workers at German chemical businesses should get a 5.5 percent pay rise, the union for chemicals, mining and energy said on Thursday, citing improving business conditions.

“The business cycle is on the rise,” the IG BCE union said.

Collective bargaining for 550,000 chemical workers in Germany will begin in December, it added.

The industry’s employers association BAVC rejected the demands, saying that such a raise was “far from” realistic.

The largest German chemical companies are BASF, Evonik, Bayer and Lanxess. Major foreign producers also run sites in Germany, which is Europe’s largest chemical producing nation. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
