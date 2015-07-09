FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Myanmar joins chemical weapons organisation
July 9, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

Myanmar joins chemical weapons organisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 9 (Reuters) - Myanmar has ratified the chemical weapons convention and will become the 191st member of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the body said on Thursday, another step in a rapid period of reform for the Asian country.

Myanmar’s membership takes effect within 30 day, leaving just Angola, Egypt, Israel, North Korea and South Sudan as countries not to have joined.

“Myanmar is committed to fulfilling its obligations under the convention and looks forward to cooperating with other states parties to bring about a world completely free of chemical weapons,” Myanmar’s Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin said in a statement.

Myanmar has undergone major changes since shifting to a quasi-civilian system in 2011, although it is now seeing tensions between rival forces vying for power.

The OPCW won the Nobel Peace prize in 2013 for its work in the wake of efforts to rid Syria of its chemical weapons stockpile. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra)

