FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ChemoCentryx drug meets main goal in mid-stage study
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2016 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

ChemoCentryx drug meets main goal in mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - ChemoCentryx Inc said its experimental drug was as effective as standard of care in treating patients with a rare type of autoimmune disease in a mid-stage study, sending its shares up 11.3 percent in light premarket trading.

The drug, CCX168, was tested in patients with Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis, or AAV, a type of rare autoimmune inflammation of blood vessels that affects about 40,000 people in the United States.

The company said it was developing CCX168 to assess whether the drug can help reduce or completely eliminate the use of steroids that are the current standard of care. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.