FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Chemoil to sell Chemoil Storage for $285 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2012 / 7:30 AM / in 5 years

Singapore's Chemoil to sell Chemoil Storage for $285 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Chemoil Energy Ltd is selling Chemoil Storage Ltd, which owns a company providing fuel storage services on Singapore’s Jurong Island, to Oiltanking GmbH for $285 million.

Chemoil said on Tuesday it will realise an estimated net gain of around $152.3 million from the proposed sale. It intends to use part of the sale proceeds for its expanding fuel supply business and also to make investments.

“The company believes that structural changes that have occurred in the marine fuels market will in the future favour an asset-light business model that is more able to respond quickly to volatility in volumes and margins,” Chemoil said in a statement.

Glencore International Plc has a controlling stake in Chemoil Energy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.