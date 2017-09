BRIEF-Chemometec 2013/14 revenue up by 9.2 pct to DKK 45.2 mln

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chemometec A/S :

* Said on Wednesday 2013/14 revenue was 45.2 million Danish crowns versus 41.4 million crowns

* Said 2013/14 EBITDA was 7.4 million Danish crowns versus 7.6 million crowns

* Said 2013/14 pretax profit was 1.2 million Danish crowns versus 1.1 million crowns

* Said expects 2014/15 revenue of 45-47 million crowns

* Said expects 2014/15 EBITDA of 6-8 million crowns

* Said expects to invest 9-11 million crowns in product development, production facilities and intellectual property rights in 2014/15

