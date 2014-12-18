FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chemoservis Dwory signs 6.3 mln zlotys deal with Synthos Dwory 7
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 18, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Chemoservis Dwory signs 6.3 mln zlotys deal with Synthos Dwory 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Chemoservis Dwory SA :

* Signs 6.3 million zlotys ($1.8 million) gross deal with Synthos Dwory 7 Sp. z o.o. Sp.J. for delivery of assembly line for SSBR production

* Contract is for delivery of SSBR (solution styrene-butadiene rubber) production installations to Synthos SA research and development center

* Total value of contracts between company and Synthos Dwory 7 and units since Oct. 30 is 7.4 million zlotys gross Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4469 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
