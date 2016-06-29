FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Embattled Chemring says its finance director to step down
June 29, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Embattled Chemring says its finance director to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - British defence contractor Chemring Group Plc, which has been struggling with defence budget cuts in its key markets, said Finance Director Steve Bowers would leave the company.

The company, which makes ejector seats for fighter jets and flares used to counter heat-seeking missiles, said Bowers would join law firm Herbert Smith Freehills as CFO and a search for his replacement had begun.

Chemring, which has lost more than a third of its value in the last 12 months, has been struggling in Middle Eastern economies, which have taken a hit from the slump in oil prices. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

