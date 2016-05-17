FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chemring gets former BAE maritime head on board as it looks to grow
May 17, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Chemring gets former BAE maritime head on board as it looks to grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - British defence contractor Chemring Group Plc named Andrew Davies, the former boss of BAE Systems Plc’s maritime unit, as independent director, to help it grow as it emerges from a long restructuring.

Chemring, which in March said quarterly results had not met its expectations, said Davies would join the board immediately.

Davies served in senior roles at BAE, the world’s third-largest defence contractor by revenue, for over 14 years, Chemring said.

As managing director of BAE’s maritime business, Davies managed over 2 billion pounds of turnover and 14,000 employees. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

