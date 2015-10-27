Chemring warns on full-year results

Oct 27 (Reuters) - British defence contractor Chemring Group Plc said its underlying operating profit for the full year would be reduced by nearly a third due to a delay in revenues from a contract in the Middle East.

The company, which makes ejector seats for fighter jets and flares used to counter heat-seeking missiles, said it expected its underlying operating profit to fall by 16 million pounds ($25 million) to 33 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6518 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)