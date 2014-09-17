FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British defence contractor Chemring's third-quarter revenue falls
September 17, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

British defence contractor Chemring's third-quarter revenue falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - British defence contractor Chemring Group Plc’s quarterly revenue shrunk by a third as it continued to be hurt by defence budget cuts in its key markets.

Chemring said revenue for the third quarter ended July 31 fell about 30 percent to 77.5 million pounds ($126.2 million) from 110.5 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which makes ejector seats for fighter jets and flares used to counter heat-seeking missiles, said its order book at the end of July was up 4 percent at 417.5 million pounds compared with the previous quarter.

The company said its full-year expectations broadly were unchanged. Chemring, once a blue-chip company, has been reeling under defence budget cuts in the United States, its largest market, in the past few years.

1 US dollar = 0.6143 British pound Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

