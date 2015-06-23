FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Defence contractor Chemring posts first-half loss
June 23, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Defence contractor Chemring posts first-half loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - British defence contractor Chemring Group Plc reported a first-half loss, hurt by delays in orders from the Middle East and budgetary cuts in its key markets.

The company reported a pretax underlying loss from continuing operations of 1.3 million pounds ($2.05 million) for the six months ended April 30. It had reported a profit of 13.4 million pounds a year earlier.

“Prolonged negotiations and delays in the receipt of significant Middle East orders mean that we expect a heavy weighting of this year’s performance towards the second half,” Chief Executive Michael Flowers said in a statement.

$1 = 0.6337 pounds Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
