CORRECTED-Chemring reports wider full-year loss from cont ops
January 21, 2016 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Chemring reports wider full-year loss from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and text to say pretax loss was from continuing operations)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - British defence contractor Chemring Group Plc said its full-year loss before tax from continuing operations widened, and that it would raise 80.8 million pounds ($114 million) through a rights issue.

The company said its pretax loss from continuing operations for the year ended Oct. 31 widened to 9.1 million pounds from 5.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Chemring, which has been struggling with delays in its Middle Eastern contracts as well as defence budget cuts in key markets, said it would use the proceeds from its rights issue to pay off some of its debt. ($1 = 0.7055 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
