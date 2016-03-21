FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chemring expects bigger portion of annual profit in second half
March 21, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Chemring expects bigger portion of annual profit in second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - British defence contractor Chemring Plc expects a bigger portion of its annual profit and cash flow to come in the second half of the year, mainly due to a delayed contract.

Chemring, which announced a share rights issue in January to pay off some debt, said revenue rose to 82.9 million pounds ($119.5 million) in the quarter ended Jan. 31 from 61.5 million pounds, a year earlier.

The company, however, said its results did not meet its expectations.

The delayed contract for ammunition is from a customer in the Middle East.

Chemring’s shares were down 5.2 percent at 126.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 1120 GMT. The stock had fallen nearly 10 percent after the company announced results. ($1 = 0.69 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

