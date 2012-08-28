FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 6:50 AM / in 5 years

Chemring Group cuts full-year profit outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Military equipment maker Chemring Group Plc cut its operating profit outlook for the year by 15 million pounds, citing a delay in starting the production of a system that helps troops breach obstacles like mine fields.

The company, which said earlier this month that it got a preliminary expression of interest from private equity firm Carlyle Group, also cited errors in a new resource planning system at its Florida unit as a reason for the outlook cut.

Chemring - which makes flares, equipment to detect improvised explosive devices and the mechanisms used in ejection seats - also said its order book at the end of July stood at 910 million pounds ($1.44 billion), 9 percent lower than a year ago.

Chemring and its peers are facing the challenge of coping with lower defence spending in the United States and Europe as governments tighten their belts in an effort to rein in budget deficits.

The threat of a second round of cuts to U.S. defence spending under a process known as sequestration has further weighed on investor sentiment making Chemring an attractive takeover target.

Carlyle has until Sept. 14 to either make a firm bid for Chemring or pull out, as per the takeover code.

Shares in Chemring closed at 370.5 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. They have lost 7 percent of their value so far this year.

