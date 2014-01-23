FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chemring profit slips as US government shutdown delays shipments
January 23, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 4 years ago

Chemring profit slips as US government shutdown delays shipments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - British defence contractor Chemring reported a 25.2 percent fall in full-year profit as it was hurt by the U.S. government shutdown in October.

The munitions and countermeasures specialist said pretax profit on an underlying basis fell to 52.4 million pounds ($86.90 million) in the year ended Oct. 31 from 70.1 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which manufactures ejector seats for fighter jets, said the shutdown during the last month of its financial year delayed product acceptance and shipments in October.

Revenue fell 15 percent to 624.9 million pounds.

Chemring added that it would pursue deals within non-NATO markets, where defence spending is expected to increase.

