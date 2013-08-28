Chemring revenue falls as U.S. defence budget cuts continue to hurt

Aug 28 (Reuters) - British military equipment maker Chemring Group Plc reported a 13 percent fall in third-quarter revenue due to the hefty military spending cuts in the United States and said its outlook for the current year was in line with market expectations.

The company, which supplies equipment such as flares and pyrotechnics for ejection seats in aircraft, and minefield breaching systems to the U.S. military, said revenue during the three months ended July 31 fell to 142.8 million pounds ($221.90 million)from 165.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Chemring’s order book decreased about 18 percent to 747.8 million pounds.

The company said revenue fell due to a deterioration in defence spending within its NATO markets and delays in order placement by customers in each of its geographic markets.

Chemring in June said it expected full-year results to likely be at the lower end of its expectations as it restructures its business to cope with the uncertainty around defence budget cuts in the United States.

The budget reductions in the United States have weighed on military equipment makers such as Chemring and have made it difficult for them to predict exactly how much of an impact the cuts would have on their businesses.