FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chemring brands its 2012 'extremely disappointing'
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 27, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Chemring brands its 2012 'extremely disappointing'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Chemring : * Group’s performance during 2012 was extremely disappointing * The group’s performance during 2012 was extremely disappointing * Operational performance has been weak, and management of investors’

expectations over the past year has also been poor * Chemring’s operational performance has been weak * Resulted from failure to anticipate likely impact of the changing market

dynamics on the group’s businesses * Also reflected failures in performance at several of our businesses * Expectations for trading performance for financial year ended October 31

remain in line with update issued on November 1 * Turnover for the financial year end 31 October 2012 is expected to be

approximately £740 mn (2011: £725 million). * Turnover for the financial year ended 31 October 2012 is expected to be

approximately £740 million * Year end order book of approximately £760 million compares to £878.3 million

at the prior year end * Needs to adapt and better equip itself in order to meet these challenges

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.