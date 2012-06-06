UPDATE 1-Chemring sells marine interests for 32 mln stg

* Expects completion of deal by July end

* To use proceeds to pay debt, buy back shares

* To use proceeds to fund pension liabilities of 2 mln stg

June 6 (Reuters) - British military equipment maker Chemring said it would sell its marine interests to Drew Marine for 32 million pounds to help it cut debt, buy back shares and fund pension liabilities.

The company said it no longer considers Chemring Marine, which supplies marine distress signals to the commercial and leisure markets, core to its operations.

Chemring, whose main focus is the defence market, makes ejector seats and pyrotechnic decoys for military aircraft.

It had debt of about 317 million pounds at the end of January 2012.

Earlier this year, the company had said it expected defence markets to be challenging in 2012 as governments reined in spending to bring budget deficits under control.

Shares in the company, which operates in sectors like countermeasures, pyrotechnics, munitions and counter-IED, closed at 309.6 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.