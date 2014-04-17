FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chemtura to sell agrichemicals business for $1 bln
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chemtura to sell agrichemicals business for $1 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from statement, shares)

April 17 (Reuters) - Chemtura Corp struck a deal to sell its agrichemicals business to rival Platform Specialty Products Corp for about $1 billion as it transforms itself into a pure-play industrial specialty chemical company.

The deal will be funded by $950 million in cash and the issue of 2 million Platform shares.

The deal, expected to close in the second half of 2014, will leave Chemtura with two businesses - one producing petroleum additives and the other flame retardants.

Chemtura AgroSolutions, which sells seeds, insecticides, herbicides and fungicides, generated revenue of $449 million and adjusted EBITDA of $101 million in 2013.

The deal follows Platform’s acquisition of privately held specialty chemicals company MacDermid Group for $1.8 billion in October.

Platform counts hedge fund manager Bill Ackman among its investors.

Platform shares closed at $19.66 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, while Chemtura closed at $25.21. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.