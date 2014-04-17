FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chemtura to sell agrochemicals unit to Platform Specialty - WSJ
#Market News
April 17, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

Chemtura to sell agrochemicals unit to Platform Specialty - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Chemtura Corp plans to sell its agrochemicals business to Platform Specialty Products Corp for about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The two specialty chemicals companies, each with a market value of about $2.4 billion, plan to announce the deal on Thursday, the newspaper said. (r.reuters.com/fyz58v)

The deal will be paid for with $950 million in cash and 2 million Platform shares, the Journal said.

Chemtura’s agrochemicals unit sells chemicals-based products such as insecticides and growth regulators.

Chemtura and Platform Specialty were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

