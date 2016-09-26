Lanxess says no rival bidder likely to better its offer for Chemtura

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - ** German chemical maker Lanxess said on Monday it was confident that no rival bidder would trump its $2.7 billion takeover offer for U.S. peer Chemtura. ** "Chemtura's business is currently benefiting from clear advantages from raw materials, that's why we regard the price that we will pay as a really fair value," Chief Executive Matthias Zachert told journalists during a conference call. ** "We don't believe that there are other (bidders) that have such clear synergy potential as we do." ** "We can't rule out rival bidders, that will become clear over the next few days," Zachert said. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tina Bellon and Louise Heavens)