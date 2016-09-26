FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Lanxess says no rival bidder likely to better its offer for Chemtura
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

Lanxess says no rival bidder likely to better its offer for Chemtura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - ** German chemical maker Lanxess said on Monday it was confident that no rival bidder would trump its $2.7 billion takeover offer for U.S. peer Chemtura. ** "Chemtura's business is currently benefiting from clear advantages from raw materials, that's why we regard the price that we will pay as a really fair value," Chief Executive Matthias Zachert told journalists during a conference call. ** "We don't believe that there are other (bidders) that have such clear synergy potential as we do." ** "We can't rule out rival bidders, that will become clear over the next few days," Zachert said. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tina Bellon and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.