May 24 (Reuters) - Chenguang Biotech Group :

* Says it to invest 6 million yuan in a electronic trading platform project with a Qingdao-based import and export company

* Says it to set up a new company for the project

* Says it to hold 60 percent stake in the new company

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zAVY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)