Cheniere Energy ex-CEO and co-founder Souki resigns from board
#Funds News
February 19, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Cheniere Energy ex-CEO and co-founder Souki resigns from board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc ex-Chief Executive Charif Souki has resigned from the company’s board, according to a regulatory filing.

Souki notified the board on Feb. 12 that he was resigning as a member of the board, effective immediately, the filing said.

Souki, who co-founded Cheniere, also served as chairman and president, but was replaced in December as president and CEO by Neal Shear on an interim basis.

Andrea Botta had replaced Souki as chairman.

The transition was announced months after activist investor Carl Icahn took a big stake in the company.

Icahn had supported the board for ”having the guts“ to replace Souki, adding that there was ”little doubt that the board wished to move the company in a direction that differed greatly from the path Souki wanted.

The energy company has still not appointed a permanent CEO. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
