Icahn boosts stake in Cheniere to 9.59 percent - filing
September 14, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Icahn boosts stake in Cheniere to 9.59 percent - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn, known for making big bets on stocks, on Monday raised his stake in Cheniere Energy to 9.59 percent from 8.18 percent, according to a U.S. government filing.

Icahn now owns 22,682,159 shares in Cheniere, the filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows.

The billionaire investor scored a victory last month when Cheniere added two directors from Icahn Enterprises to its board. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

