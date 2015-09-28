FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn raises stake in Cheniere Energy to 11.43 pct
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 28, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 2 years ago

Icahn raises stake in Cheniere Energy to 11.43 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn raised his stake in liquefied natural gas company Cheniere Energy Inc to 11.43 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Icahn raised his stake to 9.6 percent on Sept. 14.

The biggest investor in the company as of Sept. 14, Icahn now owns 27 million shares of the Houston-based company. (1.usa.gov/1VmRlSf)

Cheniere appointed Icahn Enterprises directors Jonathan Christodoro and Samuel Merksamer to its board last month, weeks after Icahn disclosed his stake in the company. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.