Icahn takes stake in Cheniere Energy, seeks board seat

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn reported a stake in Cheniere Energy Inc and said he would seek a seat on the liquefied natural gas company’s board, if needed.

The billionaire reported a 8.2 percent stake in Cheniere and said the company's shares were undervalued, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1UrgGLZ)

Icahn said he plans to talk with Cheniere’s management about the company’s operations, capital expenditures, financing and executive compensation. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)