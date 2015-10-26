FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cheniere Energy CEO expects to ship first U.S. LNG export cargo in Jan
October 26, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Cheniere Energy CEO expects to ship first U.S. LNG export cargo in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy expects to start receiving natural gas to convert into super-chilled liquid fuel at its first LNG export terminal in the United States with the shipments to start in January, its chief executive said on Monday.

First natural gas supplies will arrive at the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant later this year, Chief Executive Officer Charif Souki told reporters on the sidelines of Singapore International Energy Week.

“We will ship our first cargo sometime in January,” he said. (Editing By Tom Hogue)

