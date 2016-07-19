FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cheniere Energy's U.S. LNG export plant to shut in Sept - sources
July 19, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Cheniere Energy's U.S. LNG export plant to shut in Sept - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant on the U.S. Gulf Coast will shut down for planned maintenance in September, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The exact timing of the shutdown has not been set yet, one of the sources said.

The plant, which started-up in February and has exported 17 cargoes to date, can produce around 4.5 million tonnes of LNG per year from its one existing production line, known as train 1.

Spot LNG prices have risen 40 percent since March to around $5.75 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), driven by production outages in Australia and rising oil prices.

The second LNG train at Cheniere's Louisiana plant will likely enter service by the end of August, according to market intelligence firm Genscape. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Susan Thomas)

