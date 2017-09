Jan 14 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Partners LP delayed the first export of liquefied natural gas cargo from its Sabine Pass liquefaction project in Louisiana, citing “instrumentation issues”.

Cheniere said on Thursday said it now expected the export to take place in late February or March, instead of late January. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)