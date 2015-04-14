FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cheniere plans final investment decision on U.S. LNG project within 30 days
April 14, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

Cheniere plans final investment decision on U.S. LNG project within 30 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 14 (Reuters) - Cheniere expects to make a final investment decision on its planned Corpus Christi liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in the United States within the next 30 days, a company executive said on Monday.

Ramzi Mroueh , vice-president of origination at Cheniere International, said Cheniere had agreed financing for Corpus Christi and sealed a $9.5 billion engineering, procurement and construction contract with engineering firm Bechtel.

“We expect to sell another 2 million tonnes (of LNG supply from the project) by the end of the year,” he said.

Mroueh added that the firm should make its final investment decision on an additional two production trains at its Sabine Pass LNG export project in the United States this year, specifically trains five and six.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
