Nov 18 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Partners LP : * Partners announces pricing of $1.0 billion senior secured notes offering by

Sabine Pass Liquefaction * SPL 2022 notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.25% per annum and will

mature on March 15, 2022 * The SPL 2022 notes are priced at par