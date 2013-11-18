FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cheniere Partners offers $1.0 billion senior secured notes due 2022
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Cheniere Partners offers $1.0 billion senior secured notes due 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Cheniere Partners: * Cheniere partners announces offering of $1.0 billion senior secured notes due

2022 by sabine pass liquefaction * Cheniere energy-intends to use proceeds from offering to pay capital costs of

construction of first 4 liquefaction trains at facility in Louisiana * Cheniere energy-says sabine will also use proceeds to reduce commitments on

ratable basis under sabine liquefaction’s 4 credit facilities of $5.9 billion * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage [CQP.A LNG.A CQP.A CQP.A]

