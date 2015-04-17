FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 17, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Cherkizovo confirms 2014 dividend of 54.6 roubles/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo on Friday approved a dividend payout of 54.6 roubles per ordinary share, or 2.4 billion roubles ($46 million) in total.

In 2014, Cherkizovo paid out a dividend for the first time, earmarking 34.44 roubles per share, or a total 1.5 billion roubles, from its 2012 and 2013 profits.

The latest payout equates to 18 percent of net profit made last year by the largest meat and feed producer in Russia and one of the top three companies serving Russia’s poultry, pork and sausages markets.

The company has been one of few winners from a ban on Western food imports imposed in retaliation for sanctions slapped on Russia over the crisis in Ukraine.

$1 = 52.3350 roubles Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
