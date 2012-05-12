FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Cherkizovo sets up venture to produce turkey
May 12, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's Cherkizovo sets up venture to produce turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 12 (Reuters) - Russian meat firm Cherkizovo said on Saturday it has set up a joint venture with Spanish company Grupo Fuertes to produce turkey meat in the Tambov region south of Moscow.

The companies will invest a total of 4.5 billion roubles ($150 million) in the project and aim to produce 25,000-30,000 tonnes of meat a year, potentially rising to 50,000 tonnes.

Production will start in 2014, Cherkizovo said in a statement, adding the facility is planned to reach target capacity in 2015.

Cherkizovo also produces poultry and pork.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
