UPDATE 1-Cherkizovo warns of weak poultry price growth

* Says poultry prices would grow “very slowly”

* Pork prices remain high in first quarter

* Q1 net profit beats expectations

MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Russian chicken and pork producer Cherkizovo said growth in poultry prices would be negligible in 2012, casting a shadow over first quarter profit figures that came in above analyst expectations.

The company, which has warned repeatedly that prices of its products will come under pressure following Russia’s entry into the World Trade Organisation, said pork had held up in the first quarter but poultry had been disappointing.

“We see that poultry prices are growing very slowly and do not expect significant price growth in 2012; we remain confident about the future of the poultry market and continue to invest in poultry production,” Chief Executive Sergey Mikhailov said in a statement.

Cherkizovo shares, which are down 14 percent in the year to date, dropped 5 percent in early trade but recovered to be down 2.5 percent by 0657 GMT.

The company said on Wednesday its first quarter net profit more than doubled to $39.3 million, beating market expectations, as growth in capacity fed through to the bottom line.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the net income figure to come in at $35.7 million.

“Net income showed a record growth, driven by strong performance in the poultry segment, high pork prices, the efficient restructuring of the meat processing division and the decrease in grain prices,” Mikhailov said.

First quarter revenue increased 16 percent on a dollar basis to $357.8 million, while the group’s gross margin increased to 26 percent from 21 percent in the same period last year.